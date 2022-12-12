  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Empowering students to turn passions into careers

Throughout the world, people are discussing gender in broad terms. Equity, diversity, and global connections are at the forefront of many discussions. JCCC’s Women and Gender Studies program introduces students to these trending topics and helps them gain knowledge and experience in activism and human rights. Throughout their courses, students will dive into the history and ideas of gender across time, geography and media worldwide providing the skills to thrive in a variety of careers.

What can students learn from JCCC’s Women and Gender Studies program?

Students in the Women and Gender Studies program explore personal and political empowerment, self-confidence, community building opportunities and ways to understand differences in the world. Throughout this program, students will: