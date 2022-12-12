Updates from Johnson County Community College: Empowering students to turn passions into careers

Students in the Women and Gender Studies program explore personal and political empowerment, self-confidence, community building opportunities and ways to understand differences in the world. Throughout this program, students will:

Throughout the world, people are discussing gender in broad terms. Equity, diversity, and global connections are at the forefront of many discussions. JCCC’s Women and Gender Studies program introduces students to these trending topics and helps them gain knowledge and experience in activism and human rights. Throughout their courses, students will dive into the history and ideas of gender across time, geography and media worldwide providing the skills to thrive in a variety of careers.

Gain an understanding of how gender intersects with multiple diversities, experiences and identities.

Assess the cultural and social construction of gender.

Discuss the history, experiences and contributions of women to society.

Learn how gender influences people’s lives.

The Gender Studies program at JCCC includes diverse courses like Women, Art, and Society; Women in U.S. History; Feminist Theory and Men and Masculinities. Through these courses, students develop critical thinking skills that will empower them to recognize and initiate positive changes in their lives – and the world around them.

The wide range of coursework covered in this program also increases a student’s written and oral communication skills – qualities that are essential in all aspects of life.

Understanding the gender experiences women and men face every day help students become effective and successful leaders in many work settings. Students can apply the skills they learn in human resources; politics and law; policy planning; social work; research; teaching and education; media and journalism and community development.

JCCC is a great place for students to work toward a degree or certificate

At JCCC, students learn from knowledgeable and experienced instructors firsthand, unlike at larger universities where teaching assistants manage many classes. Our class sizes are small – with around 25 students on average – which allows for more intimate and collaborative conversations with peers.

Additionally, JCCC has transfer agreements in place with more than 60 regional four-year schools so students can easily transfer their credits earned at JCCC. All JCCC Women and Gender Studies coursework transfers to the University of Kansas Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies degree program.

Leading students to fulfilling futures

No matter their degree path, courses in JCCC’s Gender Studies program help students gain a better understanding of how the world works, both historically and presently. Learn more about our Women and Gender Studies program, where students can pursue their passion and gain useful skills to bring to the workplace.