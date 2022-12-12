What’s going on: Shawnee Mission North’s NJROTC squad is on a 17-year streak of winning regionals against 54 other local high schools and advancing to the NJROTC national competition.

Shawnee Mission North’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps , or NJROTC, team is looking to extend an impressive winning streak.

The Bison hope to add to that streak at the next regional competition on Jan. 28, with a trip to the nationals in Pensacola, Fla., this coming spring on the line.

The Bison need to place in either first or second overall at regional competition to advance, Chief Warrant Officer Dennis Grayless, who leads Norht’s squad, said.

Road to nationals: The Bisons’ competition season began in early November, Grayless said.

That includes an athletic, drill and academic competition the first weekend in December — in which the team placed first overall.

Norht’s NJROTC team now boasts a record of 18-0 in competitions this fall.

Until regionals, Grayless said the team will be practicing regularly and will also host another competition on Jan. 7.

Like nationals, regional competitions feature 10 events in four different categories: drill, athletics, academics and an inspection.

More about SM North’s NJROTC program

The program is a class students can take for credit and emphasizes character and leadership development, Grayless said.

Grayless said students learn about selflessness and teamwork from NJROTC and are often leaders in other ways at school outside the drill team, such as sports captains.

Students do not have to make a commitment to the military, he said, which is often an initial concern for families.

Key quote: “It’s not about becoming a sailor or a marine, it’s about you becoming a good person,” he said. “If you talk to the administration around here, I would bet you they would argue some of our best kids — in everything — have their roots in ROTC.”

Student impact: Some like senior Jalen Juan join NJROTC because it is a physical education credit, and they have friends in the class.

Juan said NJROTC gave her confidence and helped her grow as a person and thinks the program’s emphasis on teamwork is a major contributor to its success.

Something she said that stuck out: “Teamwork is found in numerous teams throughout Shawnee Mission North, but our teamwork is more so like a family,” Juan said. “You have people you can rely on, you can trust.”