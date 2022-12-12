  Juliana Garcia  - SM North

Shawnee Mission North’s NJROTC team is undefeated

SM North NJROTC drills on Saturday.

SM North's NJROTC team drilled Saturday for families. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Shawnee Mission North’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, or NJROTC, team is looking to extend an impressive winning streak.

What’s going on: Shawnee Mission North’s NJROTC squad is on a 17-year streak of winning regionals against 54 other local high schools and advancing to the NJROTC national competition.

