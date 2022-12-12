  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Obituary: Laurie Crawford, 74, ‘queen’ of Westridge Middle School library and trivia fanatic

"We will greatly miss this incredibly intelligent, generous, sweet and silly woman but are eternally thankful to have had her brighten our lives."

Laurie Lewis Crawford, 74, passed away Dec. 7, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan.

Born Laurie Jane Lewis, Aug. 5, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., she attended Prairie Elementary School, Indian Hills Middle School and Shawnee Mission East High School.