Following high school, Laurie attended Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio, where she received her B.S. in Biology, but more importantly, met her husband William (Bill) Crawford.

Laurie and Bill were married at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village on June 20, 1970.

Following their nuptials, they both attended grad school at Indiana University, in Bloomington, Ind., where Laurie received her Master’s in Biology.

The couple then lived in Wichita Falls, Tex.; Lompoc, Cal.; and Wichita, Kan., while Bill was enlisted as a Missile Commander in the U.S. Air Force.

During their time in Wichita, two important things happened: Laurie discovered her love of zoology as a zookeeper at the Sedgwick County Zoo, and their son, Chris, was born at Wesley Medical Center.

Following their time in the Air Force, the growing family moved back to Bloomington for Bill to attend Indiana University’s School of Optometry. It is also here that their daughter, Jane, was born at Bloomington Memorial Hospital.

The foursome moved to Overland Park in 1980, where Laurie and Bill established their roots.

Laurie shifted gears in her career, focusing on another of her passions – education. She began as a substitute science teacher for the Shawnee Mission School District, which allowed her flexibility while her kids attended school.

Laurie later became Westridge Middle School’s librarian, a role she held from 1993-2013, when she retired.

Known as the “Queen of the Library,” Laurie kept a meticulously organized library while bringing a no-nonsense approach to her interaction with pubescent students. This included her attention-demanding, two-finger whistle and a knack for breaking up hallway fights.

In addition to her librarian position in the district, Laurie was elected to the Shawnee Mission South High School Advisory Board, a school both of her kids attended. She also served as a National Education Association representative for Westridge Middle School.

During her time at Westridge, Laurie made many long-term friendships that continued after retirement through her monthly Westridge Bunko group and the Retired Westridge Teachers group.

Laurie actively participated at Hillcrest Covenant Church, in Prairie Village, where she served as, among other things, librarian and Sunday school teacher. She also helped out with a Christian program for low-income housing in Kansas City, Mo.

Laurie filled her retirement time as an avid app gamer and massive Jeopardy fanatic. This woman loved trivia so much, she organized an annual holiday Trivial Pursuit game pitting the Crawfords against the Storrs and she only accepted steady victories.

In 2003, on a family cruise, while others sunned themselves and drank margaritas by the pool, Laurie had the Crawfords huddled together in the dark bowels of the ship at every trivia event the activity director offered.

And she almost took her love of trivia to the next level when she auditioned for The Joker’s Wild in 1972, while living in California.

We will greatly miss this incredibly intelligent, generous, sweet and silly woman but are eternally thankful to have had her brighten our lives.

Laurie is proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Betty Lewis.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Bill; her children and their spouses, Chris (Melissa) and Jane (Christian); and her grandchildren, Kennedy, Warner, Bryce, and Evan. Laurie is also survived by her sister, Bettina Lewis.

We plan to honor Laurie with a Celebration of Life ceremony Saturday, March 4, at Mt. Moriah Newcomer & Freeman Memorial Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, Mo., 64131. There will be a 10 am Visitation and 11 am Chaplain Service.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to these animal-focused causes that Laurie loved so much: Kansas City Zoo Memorial Gift and the Great Plains SPCA Memorial Gift