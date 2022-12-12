JoCo Sheriff’s Office sees uptick in applicants after pay hike

The latest: Tom Dugan, the finance director for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, updated the Board of County Commissioners last week on the department’s staffing levels, saying they were seeing “many” more qualified applicants than before the pay raise.

Johnson County officials say the Sheriff’s Office has seen a noticeable increase in new applicants following a pay raise for deputies in September.

Still, it remains to be seen what the long-term impacts of the pay hike will be in exact staffing numbers.

What we know: Dugan told commissioners that the number of deputy vacancies is now down to 54 out of 680 total, down from 65 vacancies in September.

He said it will still take months to try to fill all the vacancies and truly assess the impact of the pay raise on the Sheriff’s Office’s ability to recruit new deputies.

In the short-term, at least, Dugan said early indicators show the department is pulling in more applicants than they were before.

In their own words: “Something else that we’re seeing that we were not seeing two months ago, is we’re seeing candidates with law enforcement experience,” Dugan said. “We just need a few more months before we can really see the benefit of the increased pay.”

Bigger picture for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

In September, the county commission unanimously voted to raise starting pay for Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies to $27.50 an hour, which amounts to an annual salary of $57,200.