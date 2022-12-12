  Lucie Krisman  - Public safety

JoCo Sheriff’s Office sees uptick in applicants after pay hike

Sheriff Calvin Hayden and Sheriff's Office finance director Tom Dugan at a Board of County Commissioners meeting earlier this year. File photo.

Sheriff Calvin Hayden and Sheriff's Office finance director Tom Dugan at a Board of County Commissioners meeting earlier this year. File photo.

Johnson County officials say the Sheriff’s Office has seen a noticeable increase in new applicants following a pay raise for deputies in September.

The latest: Tom Dugan, the finance director for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, updated the Board of County Commissioners last week on the department’s staffing levels, saying they were seeing “many” more qualified applicants than before the pay raise.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1