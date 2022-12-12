JoCo Sheriff’s Office sees uptick in applicants after pay hike

Sheriff Calvin Hayden and Sheriff's Office finance director Tom Dugan at a Board of County Commissioners meeting earlier this year. File photo.
Johnson County officials say the Sheriff’s Office has seen a noticeable increase in new applicants following a pay raise for deputies in September.
The latest: Tom Dugan, the finance director for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, updated the Board of County Commissioners last week on the department’s staffing levels, saying they were seeing “many” more qualified applicants than before the pay raise.
Still, it remains to be seen what the long-term impacts of the pay hike will be in exact staffing numbers.
What we know: Dugan told commissioners that the number of deputy vacancies is now down to 54 out of 680 total, down from 65 vacancies in September.
He said it will still take months to try to fill all the vacancies and truly assess the impact of the pay raise on the Sheriff’s Office’s ability to recruit new deputies.
In the short-term, at least, Dugan said early indicators show the department is pulling in more applicants than they were before.
In their own words: “Something else that we’re seeing that we were not seeing two months ago, is we’re seeing candidates with law enforcement experience,” Dugan said. “We just need a few more months before we can really see the benefit of the increased pay.”
Bigger picture for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
In September, the county commission unanimously voted to raise starting pay for Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies to $27.50 an hour, which amounts to an annual salary of $57,200.
The county also approved a temporary measure raising minimum hourly pay to $28.50 until the department has 14 or fewer deputy vacancies.
At that time, Sheriff Calvin Hayden told the board that existing deputies are facing a number of challenges due to the “emergency” staffing levels, including a reduced focus on community policing and an increase in mandatory overtime.
Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
