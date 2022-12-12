  Staff Report  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 12

The Overland Park Arboretum Luminary Walk.

You have one more weekend to see the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Garden's Luminary Walk. The display will be lit again this coming Thursday through Saturday. Photo via City of Overland Park.

Forecast: ☁️ High: 45, Low: 41

Man sues over racist comments at Olathe rock quarry — “A Kansas City, Kan., man is suing his former employer after he said his complaints were dismissed regarding co-workers using racial epithets and making references to white supremacist groups at the Olathe rock quarry company where he worked. The plaintiff, Norris Scott, claims his former employer, HAMM Companies, did not address the racist behavior he experienced from early September to mid-November this year.” [Kansas City Star]