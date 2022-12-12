JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 12

Man sues over racist comments at Olathe rock quarry — “A Kansas City, Kan., man is suing his former employer after he said his complaints were dismissed regarding co-workers using racial epithets and making references to white supremacist groups at the Olathe rock quarry company where he worked. The plaintiff, Norris Scott, claims his former employer, HAMM Companies, did not address the racist behavior he experienced from early September to mid-November this year.” [ Kansas City Star ]

Leawood firm lays of 20 staffers — “Leawood-based fintech C2FO is tapping the brakes and laying off 20 people after hiring hundreds in 2021 to help manage rapid growth, turning its focus to efficiency as a potential recession looms.” [Kansas City Business Journal]

OP family remembers daughter killed in KCMO shooting — “An Overland Park family is asking for help to continue their daughter’s legacy after she died three years ago. Twenty-five-year-old Erin Langhofer was standing at a food truck in the Crossroads on a First Friday when a bullet from a nearby fight hit and killed her in 2019.” [KMBC]

De Soto standoff and arrest — “Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday morning following a threat made at a business. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies learned of a man with a gun threatening people inside Steve’s Meat Market just after 6 a.m.” [KCTV]

Lenexa’s Candy Cane Hunt this Friday — “Lenexa’s Candy Cane Hunt is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Lenexa Community Center in Old Town.” [City of Lenexa]