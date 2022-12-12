Where exactly? Located at 11301 W. 95th Street, the dessert chain can be found on the first level of the mall near the entrance to Barnes & Noble on the north side of the shopping center.

Great American Cookies, a chain specializing in cookie cakes and cookie sandwiches, has opened its newest franchise at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

The new store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Zooming out: It is one of several new additions at Oak Park, including the recent opening of Los Abuelos Cantina in the mall’s food court.

Key quote: “From our Original Cookie Cakes to our fresh baked cookies, we look forward to serving as the ultimate sweet spot for locals!” Great American Cookies President Jenn Johnson said.

The details: Great American Cookies specializes in cookie cakes, but the company also sells single cookies, brownies and cookie sandwiches made with icing.

Some unique cookie flavors offered by the company are mint cookies and cream, red velvet, birthday cake and strawberry crinkle cookies.

Bigger picture: The new Oak Park Mall store officially opened on Dec. 2 and is Great American Cookies’ first Johnson County location.

The Atlanta-based company has one other Kansas location in Wichita.

It currently operates more than 370 franchises across 30 states.

Background of Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies was founded by Michael Coles and his partner Arthur Karp, who developed the business by selling cookies made from a family recipe passed on to Karp’s wife, according to the company’s website.