Key quote: “From our Original Cookie Cakes to our fresh baked cookies, we look forward to serving as the ultimate sweet spot for locals!” Great American Cookies President Jenn Johnson said.
The details: Great American Cookies specializes in cookie cakes, but the company also sells single cookies, brownies and cookie sandwiches made with icing.
Some unique cookie flavors offered by the company are mint cookies and cream, red velvet, birthday cake and strawberry crinkle cookies.
Bigger picture: The new Oak Park Mall store officially opened on Dec. 2 and is Great American Cookies’ first Johnson County location.
The Atlanta-based company has one other Kansas location in Wichita.
It currently operates more than 370 franchises across 30 states.
Background of Great American Cookies
Great American Cookies was founded by Michael Coles and his partner Arthur Karp, who developed the business by selling cookies made from a family recipe passed on to Karp’s wife, according to the company’s website.
In 2021, the company announced it was acquired by global franchising group FAT Brands, which owns 17 restaurant brands including Fatburger and Johnny Rockets.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1