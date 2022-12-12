  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Great American Cookies opens in Overland Park at Oak Park Mall

Great American Cookies operates some 370 franchises in 30 states but this is only its second Kansas location. Photo courtesy Great American Cookies.

Great American Cookies, a chain specializing in cookie cakes and cookie sandwiches, has opened its newest franchise at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Where exactly? Located at 11301 W. 95th Street, the dessert chain can be found on the first level of the mall near the entrance to Barnes & Noble on the north side of the shopping center.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!