Another Broken Egg café heading to Prairie Village 🍳

Where exactly? The new restaurant will be at 5358 W. 95th Street, in Meadowbrook Shopping Center — which is currently being redeveloped.

Another Broken Egg , a breakfast and lunch cafe, is set to open a second Johnson County location in Prairie Village sometime early next year.

The other Johnson County location is at 13386 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Why Prairie Village: Owner Britney Valas said, based on market research, there is high demand for a breakfast spot in that part of Prairie Village.

The ongoing redevelopment of the Meadowbrook shops also attracted Valas, who also owns the original Overland Park location.

Key quote: “My favorite part about the entire concept is having our regulars come in and have a ‘Cheers’ type of experience,” Valas said. “We want to provide that spot for our neighbors.”

The details: Valas said Another Broken Egg hopes to open its Meadowbrook Shopping Center location in March or April 2023.

View the the restaurants food and cocktail menu online here.

What else: Valas said Another Broken Egg also offers catering services and an after-hours event space.

Catering and event inquiries can be sent directly to Valas at eleven.eleven.ent@anotherbrokenegg.com.

