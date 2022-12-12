  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Another Broken Egg café heading to Prairie Village 🍳

Another Broken Egg Prairie Village serves French toast, waffles and more.

Another Broken Egg, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, originated in Overland park. Photo via Another Broken Egg.

Another Broken Egg, a breakfast and lunch cafe, is set to open a second Johnson County location in Prairie Village sometime early next year.

Where exactly? The new restaurant will be at 5358 W. 95th Street, in Meadowbrook Shopping Center — which is currently being redeveloped.

