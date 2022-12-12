  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

What are the best holiday sweets in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍪

Holiday-themed sweet reindeer cookie from Dolce Bakery in Prairie Village.

A holiday-themed reindeer cookie from Dolce Bakery in Prairie Village. Photo via Dolce Bakery.

The holidays is a time to gather with family, count your blessings and … oh, stuff your face with sweet treats!

That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try” we’re asking for readers to tell us where to find the sweetest holiday treats in Johnson County.