Theresa “Terry” Swanson

A visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Terry was born on February 26, 1947 to Barbara Burger in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Terry Brogan.

Survivors include her husband, Greg Swanson; daughter, Robin M. Vit; granddaughter, Samantha Vit and great granddaughter, Grace Roberts.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shelter KC, PO Box 270047, Kansas City, MO 64127-0047.