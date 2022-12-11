  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Theresa “Terry” Swanson

Theresa “Terry” Lynn Swanson, 75, died December 6, 2022 at Shawnee Gardens Nursing Home.

A visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.