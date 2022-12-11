  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Ted Geisert

March 24, 1924 – December 2, 2022

Overland Park, Kansas – Everyone says they have the best dad. but I am here to say that my brother and sisters and I had THE WORLD’S BEST DAD! Our father passed peacefully in his sleep December 2, 2022 surrounded by the love of a grateful family. He has gone home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as to the many family and friends that have preceded him.