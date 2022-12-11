Sharon Drullinger

Sharon was born April 1, 1944, at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. On October 17th, 1953, she was adopted by Ralph and Stella Drullinger (Brandt) of Palisade, Nebraska. Sharon graduated from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, on June 12th, 1963.

Sharon Kay Drullinger, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Her son, Steve, was by her side.

After graduation, Sharon moved to North Platte, Nebraska where she worked in computer banking operations and volunteered as a cub scout den mother and youth bowling league coach. In May 1989, she moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where she worked in computer operations at the University of Kansas. During this time, Sharon was a ‘second mom’ to many of the college students who worked with her.

She retired from KU in June 2006. In July 2016, she moved to Overland Park, Kansas, where she lived a happy, healthy life until her unexpected passing. Sharon enjoyed gardening, reading, and was an avid lover of animals.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers: Don and Gerald (Jerry) Drullinger.

Survivors include her only son, Steven, and four nieces. As per Sharon’s wishes, a formal service will not be held. Sharon requested her body be cremated and her ashes laid to rest with the ashes of her beloved pets in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established with Great Plains SPCA at www.greatplainsspca.org. Sharon’s son, Steve, can be contacted at www.sharonkayremembrance@gmail.com to discuss arrangements to celebrate her life in a future, private ceremony.