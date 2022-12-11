  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Sharon Drullinger

Sharon Kay Drullinger, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Her son, Steve, was by her side.

Sharon was born April 1, 1944, at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. On October 17th, 1953, she was adopted by Ralph and Stella Drullinger (Brandt) of Palisade, Nebraska. Sharon graduated from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, on June 12th, 1963.