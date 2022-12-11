Keith Provence, born to Wayne and Clara Provence on November 27, 1947 passed away on December 1, 2022 from a hard fought battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne; his mother, Clara; and his brother, Mike. He left behind his wife, Donna Provence; his children, Shawn Provence, Kristy Provence, Renee Provence; three step children, Diane Evans (Doris), Mike Evans, and Dennis Evans; as well as, five amazing grandchildren Kenna, Kyra, Jax, K’lee, Kazy, Leo and a great grandson, Easton, as well his siblings Irene Pendleton, Kenny Provence (Dee), Brenda Provence, and Mark Provence and several nieces and nephews.