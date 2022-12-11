  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Janice Schirk

February 1, 1941 – November 22, 2022

Overland Park , Kansas – Janice “Jan” passed away on November 22, 2022, at the age of 81 from a relatively brief illness. We will miss her greatly and remember fondly the joy she brought into the lives of all her family and friends. She was the life of every gathering. We as a family have vowed to carry on her happy and loving spirit as she would want.