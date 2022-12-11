Janice Schirk

Overland Park , Kansas – Janice “Jan” passed away on November 22, 2022, at the age of 81 from a relatively brief illness. We will miss her greatly and remember fondly the joy she brought into the lives of all her family and friends. She was the life of every gathering. We as a family have vowed to carry on her happy and loving spirit as she would want.

Jan was born on February 1, 1941, to Beulah (Hawks) and Lawrence McClung of Goodland, Kansas. She left Goodland as a teen to raise her young family in California. She returned to Kansas in 1970 and nurtured her kids through their teenage years in Goodland, Lawrence and Shawnee.

She was always “Mom” to her children’s friends. During these years she worked in retail; Gibsons, TG&Y, Venture and Marshall’s. As an Assistant Store Manager, she often dealt with “crazy” customers. People working with her became friends for life. As her family grew she was a constant presence at baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, football, choir, theatre, band and drumline.Jan was young at heart and most believed she was younger than her years. She was a John Elway fan and loved being at Arrowhead Stadium when he played there; then she became an avid Chiefs fan, go Kelce! She enjoyed the Royals; she would take her mom (a Yankee fan) to watch the Royals play the Yankees at Kau?man Stadium. S

he bowled for many years on leagues and attended many national and state tournaments with family and friends. She enjoyed casinos with girlfriends and playing cards with family and friends. Like many teenage girls of the 1950’s, she was a die hard Elvis fan forever. Rumor has it she attended an Elvis concert with her mother (her dad did not understand).

Later she made a trip to Graceland with two of her grandsons. She always maintained her Elvis collection at home. It was not just Elvis, she also had her Pillsbury Doughboy collection in the kitchen. She loved lilac bushes.

On July 26, 2014, she married James “Jim” Schirk (who she met at Venture) at Stonehaus Winery in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Jan and Jim were inseparable during their marriage, rarely more than 50 feet apart; holding hands came natural. They were either on a trip somewhere or planning one. They enjoyed pickleball, bowling, dancing, cards, reading and golf.

Preceding her in death were: her parents and two sisters, Marcia Smith and Patsy (Ronnie) Van Vleet.

Survivors include: her husband; children Anthony “Tony” (Teresa) Duell, Robin (Steven) Wheat, and Sondra (Rodney) Mosburg; three brothers Larry (Vivian) McClung, Mickey (Connie) McClung, Darwin (Juanita) McClung; stepchildren Jay Schirk, Lisa (Craig) Kuznia, Mark Schirk and Chris Schirk; 54 grandchildren/great-grandchildren and numerous nieces/nephews.