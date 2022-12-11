  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Harold D. Luttrell

Harold Luttrell, 74, of Olathe, KS, was born on July 20, 1948, in Brumley, MO to Enoch and Nadine. He passed away December 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. 

After high school graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and served a tour in Vietnam as an MP. Upon returning home, he and Marilynn began their love story and were married in December 1968. The years to come were filled with joy, laughter, and even trials, but it was their commitment to each other that allowed love to always make a way. They were blessed with five beautiful daughters. Harold enjoyed watching his girls play sports, attended numerous dance recitals and had the pleasure of attending more than 20 Father Daughter dances. Harold had a sense of humor like no other. He could lighten up a room with one of his many jokes or tell you a story that would lead you on an adventure. Harold was a man of service; he was blessed to help friends, family, and even strangers. His selfless acts of love were just one of the ways he served God. 