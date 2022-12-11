Harold D. Luttrell

After high school graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and served a tour in Vietnam as an MP. Upon returning home, he and Marilynn began their love story and were married in December 1968. The years to come were filled with joy, laughter, and even trials, but it was their commitment to each other that allowed love to always make a way. They were blessed with five beautiful daughters. Harold enjoyed watching his girls play sports, attended numerous dance recitals and had the pleasure of attending more than 20 Father Daughter dances. Harold had a sense of humor like no other. He could lighten up a room with one of his many jokes or tell you a story that would lead you on an adventure. Harold was a man of service; he was blessed to help friends, family, and even strangers. His selfless acts of love were just one of the ways he served God.

Harold Luttrell, 74, of Olathe, KS, was born on July 20, 1948, in Brumley, MO to Enoch and Nadine. He passed away December 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

His wife and girls were his priority, but fishing was his other great love. Harold enjoyed early mornings on the lake; he would say it was like experiencing a little piece of heaven. He fished many tournaments and enjoyed organizing the annual guys fishing trip to Lake Taneycomo. Many trophies were won, countless fishing stories were told, but all who knew Harold would agree he was our greatest catch.

He will be greatly missed but we rejoice in knowing he is with our Heavenly Father. “The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives.” Psalm 37:23

He is survived by the love of his life, Marilynn of 53 years, his brother Darrell; daughters Rebecca (Kyle) Weber, Amy, Meghan (Daniel) Steele and Molly (Nick) Welty. His five grandchildren with two more on the way and three great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his daughter Katie, his parents and his siblings Mary, Ronnie and Lonnie.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation in c/o The Cancer Center. The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS.