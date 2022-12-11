  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Gerald “Jerry” Holte Uppman

Aug. 2, 1929 – Oct. 20, 2022

Gerald “Jerry” Holte Uppman died Oct. 20, 2022, of complications from prostate cancer. He was 93. He was devoted to his wife and children and provided for them by working for 29 years as an advertising executive at WDAF-TV. A gifted amateur musician, Jerry played guitar and banjo in several local bands and often entertained in nursing homes.