Prairie Village, Kansas – Gary Clifford Stubbs passed away peacefully in his home on November 25, and has rejoined the love of his life, Pat, who preceded him in death 21 years ago.

A visitation will be held on December 22 from 12:30-1:30 pm at Countryside Christian Church at 6101 Nall Ave in Mission, Kansas, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:30 pm. Burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery later that afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Boy Scouts of America, Susan G. Komen, or the Kansas Chapter of the Delta Chi Fraternity.

Gary was born January 17, 1940, in North Kansas City, MO to Clifford Allen Stubbs and Agnes Marie (Pemberton) Stubbs of North Kansas City, MO. An avid reader throughout his childhood, Gary went on to become the first person in his family to graduate from college.

Gary was a graduate of North Kansas City High School, Class of 1958 and the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Architecture in 1964. His love of the arts, including both music and architecture, were developed early in his high school career. He played the saxophone in high school and college.

In high school, Gary drew architecture plans for a home. His parents then built the home designed by Gary, and they moved in during Gary’s sophomore year. It was innovative in a number of areas with a laundry room on the main floor, and a laundry chute from an upstairs bathroom. He designed his own bedroom to be placed on its own level just behind the garage, making it the perfect soundproof place to invite his jazz band friends over to practice.

While in high school, Gary proudly earned his Eagle Scout Award with multiple palms. He went on to earn the Warrior Rank in the tribe of Mic-O-Say. Gary was extremely proud that his son and both grandsons earned the same prestigious honor. He was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity, and served after graduation on the Housing Corporation Board.

In 1962, Gary met his future wife, Patricia Sue (Deam) Stubbs while studying at the University of Kansas. Marrying in 1965, they later welcomed a son and daughter. Patricia, lovingly known as Patsy to Gary, was truly the love of his life.

Gary played a significant role in Kansas City, Kansas government where he served for many decades as the Director of Works.

Gary and Patricia were overjoyed to welcome four grandchildren into the family, and treasured spoiling them. Gary lost his wife to cancer in 2001, but he continued her legacy of love of family and played a key role in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He was such a proud grandfather, particularly of their academic accomplishments as they together boast degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University, Cornell University, and the University of Arizona (2023 graduation).

Gary is survived by his son, Clifford Kerry Stubbs, and daughter, Kari Sue Stubbs; his grandchildren Robert (Bobby) William Goheen, Grace Elizabeth Goheen, Lauren Elizabeth Stubbs, and William Clifford Stubbs; siblings Denise Marie Smith, Janice Allene Wade. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Agnes Stubbs, and his beloved wife, Patricia Sue (Deam) Stubbs.

Gary also welcomed and enjoyed his expanded family that Cliff and Kari brought to the crew that included Jim, Madison, Mackenzie, Jennifer, Walker, William, and Caroline.