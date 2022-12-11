Eugene “Paul” Foley Jr.

Born in Boston, MA on March 16, 1936, he was the eldest son of the late Eugene Paul Sr and Mary Agnes (Hanley) Foley and grew up in Quincy. He graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, MA, attended Colby College in Waterville, ME and completed his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern University in Boston, MA in 1960. Following graduation, he married Judith Ann Woodbury on July 2, 1960.

Paul’s career in corporate finance took him and his family far and near. He began working in college as a work-study student at General Electric in Lynn, MA, and joined the company full time after graduation. Eventually he was promoted to General Electric’s subsidiary in Erie, PA. After 20 some years with General Electric, Paul left to work for GTE in in Scottsdale, AZ and later Sprint in Overland Park, KS. After subsequent finance positions with smaller companies in Southeastern MA and Huntsville, AL, and following the death of his beloved spouse, Paul retired to Overland Park, KS where he has resided since 2010.

Concurrent with his corporate career, Paul served in the Coast Guard Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Commander.

Paul was always quick to crack a joke and ready to engage in political debate. He enjoyed golfing, reading an enjoyable book (especially mysteries), playing cribbage (his weekly games with his neighbor, Jim Barrett of Olathe, KS, were a highlight of his last years) and checking the stock market daily. Paul was a lifelong fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and Boston Bruins.

He is survived by his; two children, Brian E Foley, Sr of Phoenix, AZ and Deborah Foley and wife Mary Guerriero of Overland Park, KS; grandson Brian E Foley Jr and his wife Taylor; great-grandchildren Bella and Wyatt Foley of Erie, PA; brother, Jim Foley and his wife, Paula of Wellesley, MA; sister, Mary Elizabeth Foley and her husband, David Brautigan of Charlottesville, VA; many nieces and nephews; several extended family members and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Paul Foley Sr, and Mary Agnes (Hanley) Foley, brother, Robert Foley, grandson Justin Foley, and loving wife Judith Ann.

Per Paul’s request he will be cremated and laid to rest next to his wife Judith Ann at St Mary’s Cemetery in Mansfield, MA at a later date. The family would like to thank Gentiva (Kindred) Hospice and Hospice House of Olathe. In lieu of flowers, contribution in Paul’s name to Olathe Hospice House 15310 S Marion St, Olathe, KS 66061. Click Here to donate.