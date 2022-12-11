  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Eugene “Paul” Foley Jr.

Eugene “Paul” Foley Jr, 86, of Overland Park, KS, died peacefully at the Hospice House in Olathe, KS on December 3rd, 2022.

Born in Boston, MA on March 16, 1936, he was the eldest son of the late Eugene Paul Sr and Mary Agnes (Hanley) Foley and grew up in Quincy. He graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, MA, attended Colby College in Waterville, ME and completed his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern University in Boston, MA in 1960. Following graduation, he married Judith Ann Woodbury on July 2, 1960.