Daniel Hugh Donegan

July 23, 1936 – December 7, 2022

Daniel H. Donegan, Sr. was born July 23, 1936 where he grew up on the rough and tumble streets of Kansas City, MO at 6th and Benton Blvd, where every nationality had its own Catholic church and the front yards teamed with Irish/Italian bouts.