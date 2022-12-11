Daniel Hugh Donegan

Daniel H. Donegan, Sr. was born July 23, 1936 where he grew up on the rough and tumble streets of Kansas City, MO at 6th and Benton Blvd, where every nationality had its own Catholic church and the front yards teamed with Irish/Italian bouts.

Dan was the youngest of eight and doted on by his seven older siblings. His brother Paul was also his Godfather, as he was the one who lost the coin toss in the car on the way to the Baptism.

Dan proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 until his retirement from the 24th Marines in 1996. Throughout his life, Dan ironed his handkerchiefs and skivvies and was heard waking his children with reville of “it’s time to wake up, it’s time to wake up, it’s time to wake up in the morning.” He could often be seen beaming with pride watching his grandbabies perform a proper “snoop ‘n’ poop”.

Living in St. Louis after his active service, he met his neighbor, Barbara, whom he married in 1964. They settled back in Kansas City and in 1974, Dan started his manufacturer rep business, Modern Marketing, which he ran for 44 years until his retirement in 2017. His three children worked from time to time starting at a very young age because there was no such thing as child labor laws in a family business.

Dan and Barb settled back in Kansas City in 1969 and became Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders for the next three decades. Dan was a loyal fan, in rain, sleet, and snow, in winning and losing seasons. He could often be heard from in the stands encouraging the players with calls of “my sister Rosemary can tackle better than that” and “you stupid jerks!” He even continued to wear his beloved knit stocking cap where in a moment of frustration he tore the arrowhead logo off.

Dan and Barbara would spend the next 58 years together raising three children, Dan Jr., Kathleen and Colleen.

The Donegan house had an open invitation policy. Guests were immediately greeted by Dan with a “what are you drinking?” There were many lessons to learn from Dan such as, St. Patrick’s Day is for amateurs, nothing good happens after 11:00 pm and you must always stay out of the “beatin’ zone”

Dan crashed through the pearly gates on December 7th, 2022, in what we assume was much like his driving, dangerous and no concern for others in his way.

Dan loved his family more than anything in his life, we will forever miss “Damn it Dan”, “Colonel” and “Bop”. He is survived by his blushing bride Barbara, his favorite and oldest child Dan Donegan Jr. (Dawn), The Worlds Okayest “Dr.” Kathleen Wynne (Tom), his most beautiful and youngest child Colleen Effertz (Kevin) and his eight wonderful grandchildren, Molly and Erin Donegan, Barbie and Tommy Wynne, Keegan, Grace, George and Gus Effertz.

*100% of these stories have been fact checked and verified as true by his brothers and children.

Services will be held on Friday December 16th at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66209. Visitation at 9:00, am, Rosary at 10:15 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Gravesite services at Mt Olivet in Raytown, MO immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Toys for Tots, toysfortots.org/donate.

The livestream of the service can be viewed at https://www.cureofars.com/funeral