Your Community: Kinsley Riggs named Johnson County’s Deputy Librarian

Riggs brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She joined Johnson County Library in February 2008 as an assistant branch manager at Gardner, Edgerton and Spring Hill Libraries. She served as branch manager at Corinth and Antioch Libraries before her appointment in 2016 as Adult Services Manager.

Kinsley Riggs, just promoted as Johnson County’s Deputy Librarian, joins County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop and the leadership team at a pivotal time. They will work to update the strategic plan, continuing to adapt the Library for a bright future.

In that role she has overseen programs, outreach and information services for adult patrons system-wide, and helped the Library navigate the COVID pandemic.

She’s watched the Library grow as an organization over nearly 15 years, becoming more modern, professional and resourceful through all sorts of challenges.

“That to me is exciting, to see how much further we can go. What’s next for the Library?” she said, adding that she’s eager to explore new ways to serve the community.

The Deputy Librarian role is especially enticing, she said, because it involves more opportunities to engage in leadership within the Library and the chance to work more closely with other county government departments.

Riggs grew up in Shawnee and fondly remembers going to Antioch Library for activities as a child, when it was the headquarters branch. She and her mother explored other branches as they opened, including the Shawnee branch on Johnson Drive, which was right down the road from their house.

She wasn’t a big reader as a child but savored branch visits. She had a make-believe Library in her closet, complete with a date-due stamp, to check out books to her mom and brother—a budding Librarian even then.

Her love of reading began with an AP history class, when she was captivated by the story of the Delany sisters (civil rights pioneers) and started immersing herself in non-fiction and biographies.

She attended Washburn University, where she worked as a student circulation supervisor at Mabee Library. She pursued a Library Science master’s degree at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, then returned to Johnson County to begin her career.

Working in the branches, she learned about everything from materials handling to reference to programming to customer service. She also learned to nurture and encourage her staff.

“That is part of what I enjoy most about management,” she said. “Helping individuals develop and achieve their goals, find their next steps.”

As Adult Services Manager, she analyzed what worked—and what didn’t work—with book groups and other programming and outreach, and helped develop more collaborative approaches throughout the system.

The pandemic broke down even more silos. Riggs bonded with Youth Services Manager Angel Tucker and Events and Programs Coordinator Joseph Keehn as they guided staff through numerous online and in-person innovations.

Riggs is delighted to work with Suellentrop. “She has often been a person I go to with meaty, knotty problems,” Riggs said. “She has a great way of asking questions to help you find the path forward.”

Riggs and her husband Dan live in Olathe and have a 7-year-old daughter, Lydia, who loves their nighttime reading rituals.

In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, finding time to share experiences with friends around Kansas City, and traveling the states with her mom.

She sees her new professional role as a welcome challenge, as Libraries provide vital resources for information, entertainment and social progress in an increasingly complicated world.

“The Library has become more of a community place and space over the last 10 years,” she said. “That is something you are trying to stay ahead of, to make sure we are meeting the demands and needs of our community.”

