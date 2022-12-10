  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Kinsley Riggs named Johnson County’s Deputy Librarian

Welcome Kinsley Riggs, Johnson County's new Deputy Librarian.

Kinsley Riggs, just promoted as Johnson County’s Deputy Librarian, joins County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop and the leadership team at a pivotal time. They will work to update the strategic plan, continuing to adapt the Library for a bright future.

Riggs brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She joined Johnson County Library in February 2008 as an assistant branch manager at Gardner, Edgerton and Spring Hill Libraries. She served as branch manager at Corinth and Antioch Libraries before her appointment in 2016 as Adult Services Manager.