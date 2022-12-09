Title: Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Holiday lights tour

We have compiled a list of a few noteworthy displays in the Kansas City area that we think are worth visiting.

It’s that time of year again! Holiday lights are in full force and the magic that surrounds each display is now more prominent than ever. Kansas City is home to countless parks, walks, and festivals that partake in the tradition of displaying holiday lights. There is no better way to experience the magic of the holiday season than spending an evening touring all the different holiday lights with your loved ones.

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane

This year marks the 10th year of Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. This show is one you won’t want to miss. Turn off your vehicle’s lights, tune into the radio, sit back, relax, and enjoy the lights and songs that the Farmstead has on display for you.

Country Club Plaza

For more than 90 years, 15 blocks of the Country Club Plaza light up every store, tower, window, and dome with thousands of colored lights. Each evening from now until mid-January you can enjoy the plaza lights display.

Paulie’s Penguin Playground

What started off as 15 penguins has now grown to over 100 lighted features and lights that fill the Craig family home in Olathe, KS. As you walk through this outdoor Christmas display, you will be welcomed by moving figures, music, videos, and lights to entertain everyone in attendance. The Craig family has announced that this year will be the final year of Paulie’s Penguin Playground, so be sure to check it out while you can.

Sar-Ko Aglow

Miles of light strands glow in Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Park Park as one of Kansas City’s best holiday lights displays. This walking trail around Rose’s Pond makes for a picture-perfect scene for family photos with the colorful bulbs reflecting on the water.

Christmas in the Park

Longview Lake is home to this magical winter wonderland that features one million lights and 175 animated displays. Your drive from the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex to the Longview Lake Campground is free and built entirely in-house.

Luminary Walk – The Arboretum by Candlelight

What better way to enjoy this holiday season than taking a festival walk through the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. The pathways are lit by candlelight, and you will enjoy the magical gnome and fairy villages, serene winter woods, and the colorful children’s garden. Musical will be provided in four different locations, and you can even visit with Santa in the Pavilion!

There are several other displays in Kansas City that are worth visiting, such as the Powell Gardens Festival of Lights, Crown Center, Holiday Luminary Walk, Winter Magic, Zona Rosa, and Lee’s Summit Magic Tree. If you are looking for something fun to do with your friends or family, check out one of these great options around the Kansas City area.