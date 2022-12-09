  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Title: Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Holiday lights tour

Let Bash guide you through KC's greatest lights this holiday season.

It’s that time of year again! Holiday lights are in full force and the magic that surrounds each display is now more prominent than ever. Kansas City is home to countless parks, walks, and festivals that partake in the tradition of displaying holiday lights. There is no better way to experience the magic of the holiday season than spending an evening touring all the different holiday lights with your loved ones.

We have compiled a list of a few noteworthy displays in the Kansas City area that we think are worth visiting.