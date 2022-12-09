Tammy Reid signed a copy of a new book featuring dozens of quilts in her personal collection at a Lenexa shop earlier this week. The Chiefs-themed quilt on the wall in the background is one of Reid's, an homage to her husband Andy's job as the Chiefs' head coach. Photo credit Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.
Johnson County quilters can find insight and inspiration in a new book featuring the quilt collection of Tammy Reid, wife of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
But get this, Tammy Reid says she actually hates to sew.
She told a small crowd at the book-signing that she views it as a burdensome step in the process, but just because she doesn’t enjoy sewing, doesn’t mean she can’t appreciate it.
Reid doesn’t quilt herself but has amassed a collection of dozens of antique quilts over the years.
In her own words: “If you have any family quilts, keep them, take them, take care of them” said Reid. “Display them and do whatever you want with them, but keep them in the family. But also, just enjoy. If you love a quilt and it speaks to you, buy it and enjoy it.”
Backstory: When members of the Westport Historical Society came across Reid’s quilt collection, they were amazed and asked to display a sampling of her quilts at the historic Harris-Kearney House in Westport.
After Reid’s quilts were exhibited there last fall, Westport Historical Society President Alana Smith and longtime member Marty Wiedenmann Jarvis decided they would write a book about them.
Inside the book: Filled to the brim with photos, “Every Quilt Has a Story” features more than 60 of Reid’s quilts, sorted by color.
Quilt historian, Christine Pembrook, helps to date the quilts and provides historical context in the book.
Proceeds go to the Westport Historical Society’s education programs and public research services and will help with the “Museums as Schools” program the historical society is launching in January.
