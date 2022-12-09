The book “Every Quilt Has a Story: The Tammy Reid Quilt Collection,” by Marty Wiedenmann Jarvis and Christine Pembrook, shows off Reid’s vast array homemade quilts made over the years.

Johnson County quilters can find insight and inspiration in a new book featuring the quilt collection of Tammy Reid, wife of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Local quilters lined up earlier this week at Prairie Point Quilt & Fabric Shop, 12116 W. 95th Street, in Lenexa to get their copies of the book signed by Reid.

Proceeds from the book will benefit the Westport Historical Society of Kansas City, Mo.

But get this, Tammy Reid says she actually hates to sew.

She told a small crowd at the book-signing that she views it as a burdensome step in the process, but just because she doesn’t enjoy sewing, doesn’t mean she can’t appreciate it.

Reid doesn’t quilt herself but has amassed a collection of dozens of antique quilts over the years.

In her own words: “If you have any family quilts, keep them, take them, take care of them” said Reid. “Display them and do whatever you want with them, but keep them in the family. But also, just enjoy. If you love a quilt and it speaks to you, buy it and enjoy it.”

Backstory: When members of the Westport Historical Society came across Reid’s quilt collection, they were amazed and asked to display a sampling of her quilts at the historic Harris-Kearney House in Westport.

After Reid’s quilts were exhibited there last fall, Westport Historical Society President Alana Smith and longtime member Marty Wiedenmann Jarvis decided they would write a book about them.

Inside the book: Filled to the brim with photos, “Every Quilt Has a Story” features more than 60 of Reid’s quilts, sorted by color.

Quilt historian, Christine Pembrook, helps to date the quilts and provides historical context in the book.

Proceeds go to the Westport Historical Society’s education programs and public research services and will help with the “Museums as Schools” program the historical society is launching in January.

A final thing: For those who wish to see Reid’s collection in person, Reid plans to have another exhibit at the 2023 Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival, which runs June 15-17 next year.

Where can I get Tammy Reid’s quilt book?

The book is for sale for $25 at Pryde’s Kitchen and Necessities, the Harris-Kearney House Museum in Westport and at Prairie Point Quilt & Fabric Shop in Lenexa.