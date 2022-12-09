  Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga  - Arts

JoCo quilters find inspiration in Tammy Reid’s historic collection

Tammy Reid signed a copy of a new book featuring dozens of quilts in her personal collection at a Lenexa shop earlier this week. The Chiefs-themed quilt on the wall in the background is one of Reid's, an homage to her husband Andy's job as the Chiefs' head coach. Photo credit Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.

Johnson County quilters can find insight and inspiration in a new book featuring the quilt collection of Tammy Reid, wife of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The book “Every Quilt Has a Story: The Tammy Reid Quilt Collection,” by Marty Wiedenmann Jarvis and Christine Pembrook, shows off Reid’s vast array homemade quilts made over the years.