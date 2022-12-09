  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Shawnee Mission Shout outs

As #OneShawneeMission, we enjoy celebrating the many accomplishments of our students and staff across the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD). Here is a look at some recent highlights:

Apple Distinguished Schools Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School and Shawnee Mission South High School have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025.