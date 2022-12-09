SMSD News: Shawnee Mission Shout outs

As #OneShawneeMission, we enjoy celebrating the many accomplishments of our students and staff across the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD). Here is a look at some recent highlights:

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal. This is the third designation for Bluejacket-Flint and the first for Shawnee Mission South. They are joined by Briarwood, Broken Arrow, and Trailwood elementaries, who have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools since 2016.

Unified Bowling Champions Shawnee Mission East became the Shawnee Mission School District’s first state Unified Bowling Champion this fall. The team won with a pin total of 1,026. Unified Bowling brings students of all abilities together for competitive bowling play. The Lancer team is coached by Sheryl Kaplan.

High school Journalism Honorees The National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) presented numerous honors to Shawnee Mission School District journalists at the fall 2022 NSPA/Journalism Educators Association convention. The Harbinger, Shawnee Mission East High School’s newspaper and the Northwest Passage, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s newspaper earned pacemaker awards, considered the top honor for high school journalism. In an announcement released earlier this fall, several Shawnee Mission schools were named among the top 100 student publications in the last 100 years. Click here for a full list of honors.

NJROTC Success Shawnee Mission North’s NJROTC finished in first place overall in its most recent Drill and Drone competition held in Arkansas. The team had nine first-place finishes, one second-place finish, and a fifth-place finish at this event. The corps has a record of 18-0.

Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees Michelle Tapko, sixth grade teacher at Roesland, and Sarah Starforth, special education teacher at Arrowhead, will be honored by the Kansas State Department of Education in the Kansas Teacher of the Year program. They are also able to join a network of outstanding Kansas teachers who share ideas and best practices. The person who is selected as Kansas Teacher of the Year is able to advance in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Girls Tennis Champs The Shawnee Mission East Girls Tennis team earned the state championship trophy. This is the fourth consecutive state championship for the team. Bryson Langford and Greta Stechschulte won their fourth consecutive doubles championship. SM East teammates Abigail Long and Katie Schmidt took second in the championship match. The team is coached by Andrew Gibbs.

Art Educator Awards Megan Ellis, visual arts coordinator and Lenexa Hills elementary art teacher, was honored for her outstanding work in administration by the Kansas Art Education Association. They acknowledged her work to secure funding for art teachers to attend a conference, her success in tripling participation among students in Youth Art Month in Shawnee Mission, and for work to have display cases and hanging systems placed throughout the district for student art. She builds positive rapport with teachers and, as her principal Mike Brewer said, brings out the best in students.

Alyssa Passmore, art teacher at Hocker Grove Middle School, helped to make another special presentation. The Kansas Art Education Association honored the Shawnee Mission Board of Education with the Art Enhancer Award for its support of the arts. “I am thankful to have a group of adults that support and value art in our schools,” Passmore said in a nomination.

SM East Cross Country The Shawnee Mission East boys cross country team won the state championship and the girls team finished second. They are coached by Tricia Beaham. In individual results, Wyatt Haughton from Shawnee Mission East earned first place in boys cross country, with Micah Blomker from Shawnee Mission North placing second and Henry Born from Shawnee Mission Northwest earning third. The girls individual results were highlighted by Paige Mullen from Shawnee Mission Northwest, who earned second- place and Lida Padgett from Shawnee Mission East who earned fourth place in girls cross country.

Animation Students enrolled in Shawnee Mission’s animation Signature Program placed in the top 10 of a worldwide animation competition. The contest asked the question “What will the world look like in 100 years?” and the students provided their response with a 30-second animation that they created in a day’s time. There were 300 competing teams and only a few high school teams represented. Their teacher is Enza Ketcham.

Culinary Awards Top prizes were awarded to culinary arts students at the recent Johnson County Community College culinary competition. Audrey Foshee earned a first place recognition, Jonathan Galvin earned a second place, AJ Bettes earned a third place, Keegan Bachert earned a fourth-place, and Terry Dahlin earned a certificate.

KAHPERD Teacher of the Year The Kansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance has honored two Shawnee Mission educators as Teachers of the Year.

The first honoree was Kathy Zink, physical education teacher at Trailwood Elementary. She has taught at Trailwood Elementary School for 20 years and is a PE leader in Shawnee Mission. She has organized the district’s Speed Stacking tournament. She also has organized a Bike to School event at Trailwood and movement sessions before and after school to help students further explore physical education. She has helped countless students gain confidence, achieve goals, and works to help every student achieve success.

Shawnee Mission also recognizes KAHPERD honoree Brandon Claypool, a teacher at Shawnee Mission West High School. Claypool is department chair at Shawnee Mission West and is a leader in providing additional opportunities for students who need it most. He is recognized for his work to help each student become their best possible self. He has a primary goal to have each student exit his classroom better equipped to take care of their body, mind, and whole self.

