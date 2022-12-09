What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.

Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise.

More details will likely be determined by the beginning of 2023.

What’s on the menu: Outside of traditional beef burgers, Smashburger also offers other options like grilled chicken sandwiches, black bean burgers, salads and chicken wings.

Side items include “smash” fries, tater tots, haystack onion strings and crispy Brussels sprouts.

The restaurant also has a range of milkshakes, from traditional flavors like chocolate and strawberry to signature ones like caramel apple pie and mocha chocolate chip.

Bigger picture for Smashburger in Johnson County

Plans for a new Smashburger in Overland Park come as the chain expands in Johnson County and the wider Kansas City metro.

Sachi Foods already owns and operates a Smashburger at the Olathe Station shopping station and they say they and may open another in Shawnee.

In the wider Kansas City metro, another Smashburger location is in the works near the University of Kansas Medical Center.

A previous Smashburger location in south Overland Park under different ownership closed in 2020.

