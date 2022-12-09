  Lucie Krisman  - Food

Smashburger plans new Overland Park location 🍔

Burgers and fries like the kind that could be served at a new Overland Park Smashburger.

Image via Smashburger.

Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise.

What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.

