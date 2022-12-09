Patrick Donald Minard

Patrick was born December 27, 1948, the son of Donald and Virginia (Gross) Minard in Butte, Montana. He attended Billings Central Catholic High School in Billings, Montana, and graduated in 1967.

A proud Marine, Pat enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1969 serving as a field radio operator. Like many former Marines, he continued to serve in the Army National Guard.

Pat married his high school sweetheart, Constance Allard, on June 9, 1970, in Billings, Montana. Pat and Connie were blessed with a son, John Paul, and two daughters, Tara and Kelly. John Paul departed this world as an infant in 1974. Connie passed away in 1997.

In 1971, he graduated from Cerritos College with an associate in arts in science, engineering, and mathematics. Pat went on to graduate from the University of Montana in 1974 with a bachelor of science in pharmacy. Ultimately, he graduated from Creighton University with a doctor of pharmacy in 1998.

Shortly after graduating from the University of Montana, Pat began working for the Veterans Administration as a pharmacist. He worked for the VA at a variety of facilities throughout the northwest.

In 1988, the Minards moved to the Kansas City area where Pat served as the Chief of Pharmacy for the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Later, Pat worked as the Director of Pharmacy for the Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Merriam, Kansas. It was there that Pat found love again and married Mary Holbrook, on October 3, 2003. They made their home in Shawnee, Kansas, before briefly residing in Oklahoma, when he took a position with Premier Pharmaceuticals.

In 2005, Pat and Mary moved back to Shawnee, Kansas when Pat returned to the VA to assume the duties as the Director of the Veterans Affairs Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy in Leavenworth, Kansas. Pat was always proud of his service to our nation’s veterans and the contribution he and the CMOP team made to helping so many thousands of veterans. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018 after 30 years of dedicated service.

Nothing made him happier than sharing times with his children and grandchildren. He was so delighted by his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary; daughters Tara (Greg) Grimaldi, Olathe, KS; Kelly (Ryan) Neiling, Prairie Village, KS; and stepsons Zachary (Nicole) Schmidt, Springfield, VA; Eric Schmidt, Jacksonville Beach, FL; six grandchildren, Henry Schmidt, Lauren Grimaldi, Evelyn Schmidt, Charlie Grimaldi, Eloise Neiling and Parker Neiling; sisters Kathy Zamanjahromi and Karen (John) McDowell; and many nieces, nephews, and relations.

Patrick is preceded in death by his son, John Paul Minard; his wife, Constance Minard; his parents, Donald and Virginia Minard; and his brother, Michael Minard.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th St. Shawnee, KS 66216, on Friday, December 9, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 am and Mass at 11:00 am. Graveside services will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215, at 12:30 pm.

Mary Minard would like to thank the following people and organizations for their uniquely kind and generous support during the last few years: Barbara Simmons, Dr. Bradley Yost, Carol Pair, Chris Lankford, Hannah Johnson-Pickett, Harold and Sandie Schmidt, Joshua Moore, Lisa Jones, Pablo and Elizabeth Aguayo, Ruth Salas, Senior Helpers of Overland Park, Shawnee Fire Department, and the wonderful staff at KC Hospice and Hospice House, especially Amanda, Duchess, Chaplain Mark, Mary Beth, Maureen, Suzanne, Tammi, and the after-hours staff.

The family requests that contributions in Pat’s memory be made to the Kansas City Hospice Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Foundation, or a caregivers support group of your choice.

Kansas City Hospice Foundation

KCHPC, 9001 State Line Rd, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64114

Alzheimer’s Foundation

https://www.alz.org/help-support