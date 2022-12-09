  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Patrick Donald Minard

Patrick Donald Minard, age 73, died at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Patrick was born December 27, 1948, the son of Donald and Virginia (Gross) Minard in Butte, Montana. He attended Billings Central Catholic High School in Billings, Montana, and graduated in 1967.