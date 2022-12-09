  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Naomi Kay Lopez

Naomi Kay Lopez (Simoneau) passed from this earth on December 6, 2022.

Born on June 16, 1940 in the small mountain town of Barre, Vermont. She had an adventurous spirit and shortly after graduating from Spaulding High School set her sights on working in the travel industry and moved to Kansas City. (My Grandmother was not happy about this and told me so many times).