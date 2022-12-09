Naomi Kay Lopez

Born on June 16, 1940 in the small mountain town of Barre, Vermont. She had an adventurous spirit and shortly after graduating from Spaulding High School set her sights on working in the travel industry and moved to Kansas City. (My Grandmother was not happy about this and told me so many times).

She worked with the Airlines for more than 40 years while raising a son and a long list of animals in need. She had a love for animals and people (well most people) and would do anything in her power to help both. She loved spending time at the horse stables tending her horse Okey and his friends. Once she retired, she continued to work with the passions in her life: animals and books. She worked for a large animal veterinarian and in a bookstore, both of which she enjoyed immensely.

She will be missed by the many friends she made and especially by her family, Son & Daughter – Chris & Kathy Lopez, Grandsons – Noah & Elijah, Brother – Louis Simoneau, Sister – Judy Gallizzi She is preceded by her Husband – Robert Jacobs, Brother – Alex Simoneau, and Sister Joanne Wise.

As per her wishes there will be no service, however; she