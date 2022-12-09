Johnson County OKs $4M in fed funds to tackle homelessness

On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved the acceptance of roughly $4 million in funds through the American Rescue Plan that are aimed at addressing affordable housing and homelessness.

Local advocates say they still want a more comprehensive plan to address the issue in Kansas’ most affluent county.

Where it will go: Johnson County is setting aside the funding to go towards housing and rental assistance services, along with potentially establishing a new homeless shelter.

There is currently no year-round, non-congregate shelter in Johnson County and only one shelter, Project 1020, that serves single adults who do not have children during the winter.

Non-congregate means guests would each have their own private spaces within the shelter.

Next steps: Jay Leipzig, planning director for the county, said Thursday the acceptance of the federal funds does not immediately designate the money towards a new shelter.

Following Thursday’s approval, the county will conduct a needs assessment to determine the best use of the funding.

The county has 10 years to spend the ARP funds.

Bottom line: A more concrete plan for a year-round shelter will likely come back to the board at a later date.

Some pushback: The commission’s approval of the funds comes as local advocates and religious leaders have called on county leaders to create a more comprehensive plan to address homelessness.

Tom Suttle, an Olathe pastor and a leader of the Good Faith Network that has been urging more action, warned the commission that creating a new shelter without a more comprehensive plan in place could ultimately cost the county money and lead to the indefinite “warehousing” of people experiencing homelessness.

In their own words: “In this unprecedented moment with so much federal funding available, we ask the commission to heed the wisdom of those who have ended homelessness in their communities,” Suttle said. “A shelter alone won’t end homelessness. Plans for a shelter must be designed as part of the larger comprehensive plan.”

