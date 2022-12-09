JoCo Notes: Friday, Dec. 9

JoCo Agency on Aging taps new director — “Carol Colnar was recently named the new deputy director for the Johnson County Area Agency on Aging. Colnar has worked for Johnson County for 21 years. She worked for approximately six years with the Appraiser’s Office prior to joining Aging and Human Services as a Fiscal Supervisor. She remained in this role for 10 years before becoming a Finance Administrator.” [ JoCogov.org ]

DiDonato featured in live opera broadcast — “Join Classical KC for the 92nd season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts with host Debra Lew Harder. Listen Saturdays at noon for past and present performances from the Metropolitan Opera stage, starting with Kevin Puts’ new opera ‘The Hours,’ starring Prairie Village, Kansas native Joyce DiDonato.” [KCUR]

Two new JoCo judges picked — “The nominating commission selected Curtis Sample and John McEntee to fill two magistrate judge vacancies created when [Johnson County] District Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins retires December 9 and District Magistrate Judge James Phelan retires December 31.” — commission press release

Lenexa adopts 5-year capital improvements plan — “The city of Lenexa on Tuesday, Dec. 6, adopted its 2023-27 capital improvement program. Find out where you can expect to see improvements.” [City of Lenexa]

Lenexa gets new police dog — “Meet (Lenexa) Police K-9 Bruno. Bruno is a 19-month-old German shepherd born in Slovakia. This summer, K-9 Bruno and his handler, Master Police Officer Brian Thomas, obtained all their credentials as a K-9 team.” [City of Lenexa]

Royals broadcaster to host SevenDays Kindness Breakfast — “Kansas City Royals Broadcaster Joel Goldberg and his wife Susan are serving as Honorary Chairs for SevenDays 2023 Kindness Breakfast (Wednesday, April 5) and Kindness Walk (Sunday, April 16)! The Goldbergs are excited to step up and help spread the ripple of Kindness in Kansas City. Details are in the attached release.” [SevenDays]