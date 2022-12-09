  Staff Report  - Facebook

JoCo Notes: Friday, Dec. 9

A Prairie Village police officer helping kids pick out holiday presents at a local Target as part of the department's 12th annual "Shop With A Cop" event. Photo via Prairie Village Police.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 44, Low: 35

JoCo Agency on Aging taps new director — “Carol Colnar was recently named the new deputy director for the Johnson County Area Agency on Aging. Colnar has worked for Johnson County for 21 years. She worked for approximately six years with the Appraiser’s Office prior to joining Aging and Human Services as a Fiscal Supervisor. She remained in this role for 10 years before becoming a Finance Administrator.” [JoCogov.org]