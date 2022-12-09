Albert D. Hook

Olathe, Kansas – Albert passed peacefully on 11/30/2022. Services at Prince of Peace Church, Sat. Dec.10. Rosary 9:30, Mass at 10:00, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
