Post readers pick best toy stores in Johnson County 🧸

As we enter the heart of the holiday season, pressure is mounting to get that shopping done, and our readers are here to help.

If you have a kid (or toy-collecting adult) on your holiday gift list, then listen up!

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked readers to give us recommendations for the best toy stores in Johnson County.

Their list runs the gamut, whether you’re looking for something new or a bit more vintage.

Hopefully, this “5 to Try” gives you some holiday-shopping ideas. Let’s get to it:

Cast-a-Way Toys (Merriam)

Cast-a-Way Toys in Merriam specializes in vintage toys and action figures and was the most recommended toy store from readers this week.

“They have a great mix of different toys both old and new,” Post reader Lor Lee told us on Facebook. “Whether you are looking for something to play with or something to add to your collection and display, check them out!”

Located at 5742 Antioch Road, this store is open from. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Learning Tree (Prairie Village)

Another fan favorite, The Learning Tree in Prairie Village has been around since 1996, providing families with unique brain-stimulating toys, books and other gifts.

“The Learning Tree is the best!” Post reader Scott Lessman emailed us. “I don’t have kids, but I’ve done most of Christmas shopping for my nieces and nephews (and now my great nieces and nephews) for many years.”

Located at 4004 W. 83rd St. in the Corinth Square shopping center, The Learning Tree is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Fat Brain Toys (Overland Park)

Like the previous entry, Fat Brain Toys at Overland Park’s Prairiefire specializes in toys aimed at sparking curiosity and creativity.

The store employs a highly trained staff, including school teachers, to help customers find the perfect toy while also providing them with the chance to try, learn and play before purchasing anything, according to the company’s website.

Located just around the corner from the Museum of Prairiefire, this store at 5601 W. 135th St. is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Brothers Toys and Collectibles (Mission)

Another vintage toy store for young and old alike, Brothers Toys and Collectibles opened last year in downtown Mission.

Owned by Kyle and Cole Maggart, the actual brothers behind Brothers Music KC, this shop sells new toys, like Marvel and Star Wars action figures and accessories, as well as vintage items from the 1980s and 1990s.

Located at 5810 Johnson Dr., Brothers Toys and Collectibles is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

KC Brick Store (Overland Park)

Our final pick has a more specific bent: KC Brick Store at the Regency Park Shopping Center in Overland Park is all about Legos.

The store, which opened earlier this year, is the first and only shop in the KC area to specialize solely in selling new and used Legos, according to husband-and-wife owners Dan and Erin Barton

Customers can both buy and sell Legos at KC Brick Store, including whole sets and individual bricks.

Located at 9252 Metcalf Ave., this store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week except Tuesday.