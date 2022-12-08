  Lucie Krisman  - Health care

Woman sues Overland Park nursing home for bed sores

A former resident at Advanced Health Care of Overland Park, above, is suing the nursing home after developing bed sores there. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

A former resident of an Overland Park nursing home has filed a lawsuit against the facility after she says she developed bed sores during her stay there.

Catch up quick: Judith Bracken, 75, is suing Advanced Health Care at 4700 Indian Creek Parkway.

