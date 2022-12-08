Woman sues Overland Park nursing home for bed sores

A former resident of an Overland Park nursing home has filed a lawsuit against the facility after she says she developed bed sores during her stay there.

Her lawyers allege that she developed bed sores, or pressure ulcers, in bed as a result of medical negligence from the facility’s employees.

In a response brief, Advanced Health Care has denied liability for Bracken’s injuries.

What happened: Bracken was admitted to Advanced Health Care in November 2020 after being discharged from Saint Luke’s Hospital in Overland Park after treatment for a urinary tract infection.

According to the lawsuit filed in Johnson County District Court, the facility was informed she was at risk for pressure ulcers but did not take appropriate measures to prevent them.

Injuries: Bracken had developed a “stage III” pressure ulcer by Dec. 11 — the second-to-last stage of progression for bed sore severity.

She was then transferred back to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where hospital staff told Bracken and her family it was likely the wound was a result of neglect.

Shull said it took more than six months for Bracken to recover.

The case: The lawsuit contends Advanced Health Care could have prevented Bracken’s wounds in a number of ways and failed to do so.

That includes not rotating or checking Bracken for bed sores frequently enough, not following the care instructions of her physicians from St. Luke’s and failing to take measures to treat the ulcer properly once it had formed.

Shull said Bracken could have been given access to a special low-air mattress to relieve pressure or staff could have properly moisturized the areas of Bracken’s body most at risk for ulcers.

As a result, the plaintiff’s attorneys say she has suffered “permanent and severe personal injuries” and has had to pay medical expenses to treat those injuries.

In their own words: “It’s one of the main things that nursing homes and nursing home employees are trained to watch out for,” he said. “Particularly with elderly patients, once you get to a certain point of the severity of a pressure ulcer, it it’s very hard to come back from. So it’ll get worse before it gets better.”

Bigger picture at Overland Park nursing home

Bracken’s suit is the second filed against Advanced Health Care in Overland Park in the last month.

A man also recently sued the facility after his wife fell from her bed at night and later died from her injures.

That woman, like Bracken, had been living at the facility in late 2020, and Shull said many long-term care facilities faced staffing shortages at that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a factor they are considering in their lawsuit.

Final thought: “Right around this time, kind of across the nation, there were shortages of adequate staffing for long-term and short-term nursing care facilities,” he said. “It’s something that we’re going to be looking into, whether they were adequately staffed.”