  Jerry LaMartina  - Roeland Park

Developer of prominent JoCo site asks for $19M in incentives

A conceptual rendering of The Rocks development.

A conceptual rendering of apartments at The Rocks redevelopment. Image courtesy DLR Group.

Developers are asking for nearly $20 million in public tax incentives for a project that promises to remake a prominent site on Roe Boulevard in Roeland Park.

Catch up quick: The Roeland Park City Council this week unanimously approved rezoning and a preliminary development plan for the roughly $75 million proposed mixed-use project at The Rocks site at 4800 W. Roe Blvd., where the city pool was once located decades ago.