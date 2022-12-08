  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park OKs tweaks to Promontory final phase

A digital rendering of brownstone style apartments in the third and final phase of Promontory. Image via Overland Park city documents.

Developers have tweaked the last phase of the much-watched $97.5 million Promontory redevelopment at 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council on Monday approved changes to the project’s preliminary development plan for its final phase of construction.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

