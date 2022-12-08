Overland Park OKs tweaks to Promontory final phase

Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council on Monday approved changes to the project’s preliminary development plan for its final phase of construction.

Developers have tweaked the last phase of the much-watched $97.5 million Promontory redevelopment at 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Most notably, the revisions include the addition of a skywalk connection between the existing Promontory Apartments the coming brownstone-style apartments that are replacing the Gateway Plaza shopping center.

Once completed, the skywalk would connect Promontory Apartment’s second floor to the other four-story apartment building.

More changes: The addition of the skywalk reduces the number of units for the new brownstone-style apartments from 250 back to 150.

Earlier this year, the city approved plans to increase the building’s unit count to 250 after the developer, Arbor Development LLC, opted to discard first-floor retail shops in its original plan.

Bottom line: After the building is constructed, the Promontory site will have a total of 441 apartments and roughly 89,000 square feet of retail space, according to city documents.

Timeline for the third phase of Promontory

Demolition of the existing Gateway Plaza shopping center, which included a Half Price Books now re located nearby, is set to wrap by Jan. 1.

Following that demolition, construction of the Promontory project’s third phase is set to begin in July 2023.

Completion of that third and final phase is expected to happen by December 2025.

But what about: The Promontory project’s second phase, the SERV entertainment complex with pickleball courts and restaurant kiosks, is set to open before the end of this year, according to the developer.