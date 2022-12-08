  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

1 resident unaccounted for, others displaced after Overland Park apartment fire

Smoke from an Overland Park apartment fire.

An Overland Park Fire aerial unit sprays water on the fire from above. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One resident remains unaccounted for and an untold number of other residents have been displaced by a three-alarm fire at an Overland Park apartment building early Thursday morning.

  • Crews are likely to remain on the scene most of the day, extinguishing hotspots and investigating the fire’s cause.

What happened: Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters were first called to the building at 9239 Newton Street, in the Meadowlark Hill Apartments, at 1:09 a.m.