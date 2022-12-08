What happened: Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters were first called to the building at 9239 Newton Street, in the Meadowlark Hill Apartments, at 1:09 a.m.

One resident remains unaccounted for and an untold number of other residents have been displaced by a three-alarm fire at an Overland Park apartment building early Thursday morning.

Responding police and firefighters were told that there we possibly people trapped inside the building and flames were spreading quickly.

“First units on scene reported smoke and fire showing from a two-story apartment with evacuations in progress,” Jason Rhodes of the Overland Park Fire Department said in a news release. “A second and third alarm were immediately called.”

The response: The additional alarm levels brought in additional firefighters and paramedics.

Ultimately fire crews from Leawood, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Shawnee were called in to assist.

Johnson County Med-Act’s response included four ambulances, a Battalion Chief and the firefighter rehab unit to help monitor firefighters and keep them hydrated.

At the scene: Rhodes told the Post that firefighters rescued four people from one side as police officers helped several people from the other side of the building.

“Crews completed a search of the building, except for the apartment believed to be the unit of origin,” Rhodes said. “Heavy fire pushed crews out before completing a search of that unit.”

Firefighters used three aerial units to spray water on the building from above after they were forced to evacuate.

By the end: It took firefighters about three hours and 40 minutes to declare the fire under control.

Rhodes said early Thursday morning that one resident at the complex remained unaccounted for.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with a hand injury that Rhodes described as minor.

What’s next: Crews will remain on the scene most of the morning, ensuring that all hotspots have been extinguished.

Fire investigators will likely be at the scene most of the day Thursday as they work to determine how the fire started.

“Residents from the entire building will be displaced,” Rhodes said. “The Red Cross is on scene assisting residents with lodging.”

A final thought: Fire officials weren’t able to say how many residents have been displaced. At least six units in the building have sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.