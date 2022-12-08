Margaret Sonnenberg

Prairie Village, Kansas – Our beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister and extraordinary Friend went home to God on December 4, 2022 after an extended illness and valiant battle with PSP. Margy is celebrated by Ray Sonnenberg, her husband of 52 years, sons Gus (Julie), Mike and Mark (Courtney) and cherished grandchildren Greta, Augie, Tom, Molly, Janie, Grant and Crews Sonnenberg.

Margy is the oldest and proud sister of seven siblings born to Carl and Marie Long. She is eternally grateful for Carl (Mary), Christine, Jim, Martha and John Long and Marilyn Hull (Rob) as well as her many treasured nieces and nephews.

Margy is an honors graduate of Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and Rockhurst University. She is a trusted, thoughtful, intelligent and gifted woman having accomplished careers in teaching, finance, and 25 years as a volunteer at the Children’s Place for disadvantaged children. Her true gift and God given genius is as a loving Mother, Grandmother, and always caring companion.

Her family asks for your consideration for gifts in her honor and recognition to the Sonnenberg Family Scholarship at Rockhurst High School, The Children’s Place, or Rockhurst University.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 10 at Visitation Church with visitation at 10 a.m., Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.