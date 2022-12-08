  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Margaret Sonnenberg

September 5, 1947 – December 4, 2022

Prairie Village, Kansas – Our beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister and extraordinary Friend went home to God on December 4, 2022 after an extended illness and valiant battle with PSP. Margy is celebrated by Ray Sonnenberg, her husband of 52 years, sons Gus (Julie), Mike and Mark (Courtney) and cherished grandchildren Greta, Augie, Tom, Molly, Janie, Grant and Crews Sonnenberg.