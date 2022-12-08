John N, Ochs, Jr., a lifelong resident of Leavenworth was taken to his eternal home on December 6, 2022.

John was born January 14, 1927 the son of John Ochs and Elsie Lee Stroud. He married Martha J. Flora on July 22, 1948 in Cass Lake, Minnesota. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include Roger K. Ochs, Terri Lynn Reynolds, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. John retired from the County Attorney’s office in 1993 as director of Special Projects Office. For many years, he was the administrator of the Physicians Clinic. He was a former employee of the Leavenworth National Bank, manager of Skyway Lanes, an employee of Henry Martens Super Store, and part-time manager of Jahn’s Super Mart.

John served his country during the Korean War as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.

John was a member of the Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce; Kansas state president of the Medical Management Association, life member of the National Medical Association, life member of the Kansas Correctional Association; presented the Liberty Bell Award by the Leavenworth County Bar Association on Law Day, April 30, 1993, served on the Leavenworth County Historical Society, life member of the V.F.W and American Legion, and a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Burial will be in the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Memorial contributions are to be given the St. Paul Lutheran Church.