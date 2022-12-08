JoCo Notes: Thursday, Dec. 8

Lenexa’s Third Coast Pizza expanding — “Sean and Chris Meyer, owners of Third Coast Pizza, say the dine-in, carry-out and delivery restaurant they opened in Lenexa three years ago is “Chicago-inspired, locally driven.” Now they are expanding with a new location at 3001 Mercier St. in Kansas City, scheduled to open in January.” [ Kansas City Star ]

Gardner Edgerton School District counteracting opioid overdoses — “The Gardner Edgerton School District has adopted a new policy in hopes of preventing potential opioid overdoses. Monday the school board voted to approve amending district policy to allow for the emergency use of naloxone, a nasal spray commonly known by the brand name Narcan.” [Fox 4]

OP Police looking for beauty store theft suspects — “The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.” [KCTV]

Oregon livestock company relocating to Lenexa — “Vytelle is relocating its headquarters from Oregon to The District at Lenexa City Center in Kansas. Lenexa is about 15 southwest of Kansas City. The livestock company helps cattle producers optimize their herds worldwide.” [Rebusiness Online]

SevenDays nonprofit seeking nominations for kindness award — “SevenDays, a local nonprofit promoting kindness, is accepting nominations for its 2023 Ripple of Kindness Award. Click here to access the nomination form.” [SevenDays]