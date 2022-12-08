  Staff Report  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Thursday, Dec. 8

Artwork on sale at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park, part of Johnson County Developmental Support's Emerging Artists and Papercrete Works annual holiday sale. Photo via JCDS.

Forecast: 🌧 High: 47, Low 35

Lenexa’s Third Coast Pizza expanding — “Sean and Chris Meyer, owners of Third Coast Pizza, say the dine-in, carry-out and delivery restaurant they opened in Lenexa three years ago is “Chicago-inspired, locally driven.” Now they are expanding with a new location at 3001 Mercier St. in Kansas City, scheduled to open in January.” [Kansas City Star]