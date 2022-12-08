  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Harolyn Kaye Gish DeVeney

April 2, 1945 – Dec. 2, 2022

Harolyn Kaye Gish (Katie DeVeney) was born to Harold Gish of Fort Scott, KS and Mabel Johnson-Gish of La Harpe, KS in Kansas City, MO on April 2, 1945. She was the younger sister of Ron Gish, and the older sister of Sally Gish. Katie was the mother of three children, Tony (his wifeJenny) Terry (his wife Hope) and Nicole(her husband Barry); seven grandchildren, Cole, Dylan,Tanner, Savannah, Haley, Clay, and Lizzy; five great grandchildren, Kahli , Journey, Jackson, Hopelynn, Korbyn, and Spencer.  