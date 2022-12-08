Harolyn Kaye Gish DeVeney

Harolyn Kaye Gish (Katie DeVeney) was born to Harold Gish of Fort Scott, KS and Mabel Johnson-Gish of La Harpe, KS in Kansas City, MO on April 2, 1945. She was the younger sister of Ron Gish, and the older sister of Sally Gish. Katie was the mother of three children, Tony (his wifeJenny) Terry (his wife Hope) and Nicole(her husband Barry); seven grandchildren, Cole, Dylan,Tanner, Savannah, Haley, Clay, and Lizzy; five great grandchildren, Kahli , Journey, Jackson, Hopelynn, Korbyn, and Spencer.

Katie was a beautician for decades. Everyone that knew Katie wanted her to cut their hair. She was just better than everyone else, and you always enjoyed sitting in her chair! It was a win/win! Katie enjoyed doing things with her family. She encouraged her children to get involved in water sports. So, family vacations centered around those things. Swimming, canoeing, boating, water skiing, and just being outdoors with her family meant a lot to her. Her kids thank her for that!

She was also a huge fan of the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team. She went to Allen Field House many times, and always cheered for them on TV. She bled crimson and blue!

Katie was a devout Christian. She was raised, and raised her family in the Overland Park Christian Church. Recently she was a member of the Legacy Church. God and country were at the foundation of her life. She will be missed, yet celebrated by all who knew her. Her impact on all of us has been uplifting! We thank her for bringing us into her life!