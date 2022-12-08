Claudia Dritlein

Claudia is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William (Bill) Dritlein; children, Dana (David) Nolte, Michael (Marisa) Dritlein, Jamie (Derrick) Patton; grandchildren, Brooke (Jared) Nance, Drake Patton, Julia Patton, Jillian Patton, Solana Royston, Miranda Nolte, Brylie Dritlein, Addison Dritlein, and Reid Dritlein; great-grandchildren, Keira and Naya; sisters, Carole (Randy) Northway, Lynne (Tim) Davis, and Amy (Kevin) Spangelo; brothers-in-law, Ron (Chris) Dritlein and Tom (Sherry) Dritlein; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

For the majority of Claudia’s childhood, she grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with her parents and three sisters. Claudia was the oldest. She and her sisters shared many fun times that continued into adulthood including many trips and gatherings where good food, good music, and laughter were always at the center. Claudia attended Washington High School and went on to attend the University of Iowa, where she met her husband Bill. Claudia and Bill met in December 1969 and married in May 1970. Bill knew she was the one right away and started asking her to marry him within a month after they were dating. Once married, Claudia and Bill moved to Des Moines, Iowa where they had their first child in 1972. Bill was transferred to the Kansas City area in 1973, where they had two more children and have lived ever since.

Claudia loved life. She loved to travel and was blessed to visit many amazing places around the world including several places Bill and Claudia took their entire family. They also traveled over the years with many of their friends and family. She especially loved the beach and looking for shells. Bill and Claudia purchased a second home in Naples, Florida last year and they loved the time they got to spend there. Claudia also loved gardening. She spent countless hours every year visiting garden centers and finding just the right flowers and plants for her yard and pots. She was also a foodie and an amazing cook. Claudia loved celebrating all holidays and had decorations and trees for just about all of them. The thing that Claudia loved the most was time with family, especially spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She made each and every one of them feel loved and special and was an integral part of their lives. She will be missed beyond measure.

She was preceded in death by both her parents Larkin and Barbara Roberts, her brother John, her father and mother in-law Warren and Marge Dritlein, and three nephews, Kevin Spangelo and Nick Northway, and Scott Dritlein.

The family will receive guests for a visitation from 5:00-7:00pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Penwell Gabel’s Olathe Chapel, 14275 S. Black Bob Road, Olathe, KS. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at The Social Club 6301A W. 135th St. Overland Park, KS. A Celebration of Life reception will immediately follow at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Claudia’s memory be made to Head for the Cure to help fight brain cancer. We will also be organizing a team for this run/walk next summer in her honor as well so if you are interested in participating, please let the family know.