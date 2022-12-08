  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Claudia Dritlein

Claudia Dritlein, 73, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born on September 21, 1949, in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Larkin and Barbara (Chitwood) Roberts.

Claudia is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William (Bill) Dritlein; children, Dana (David) Nolte, Michael (Marisa) Dritlein, Jamie (Derrick) Patton; grandchildren, Brooke (Jared) Nance, Drake Patton, Julia Patton, Jillian Patton, Solana Royston, Miranda Nolte, Brylie Dritlein, Addison Dritlein, and Reid Dritlein; great-grandchildren, Keira and Naya; sisters, Carole (Randy) Northway, Lynne (Tim) Davis, and Amy (Kevin) Spangelo; brothers-in-law, Ron (Chris) Dritlein and Tom (Sherry) Dritlein; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.