Bridge to Fit: Is this holding you back from your fitness goals?

Everyone has been guilty of this at some point.

Avoiding the things you don’t like doing may be holding you back from staying healthy and getting better at doing the things you love.

We all gravitate to the things we are good at.

For example, most yoga instructors have always been flexible. Many of them have backgrounds in gymnastics, where flexibility is key. So they teach the thing they love and are good at doing.

Like most things in life, the things you don’t like to do are the things you should be doing.

Another example is runners. They love conditioning. Why? They’re good at it. True strength training isn’t as fun because they don’t tend to be as good at strength training relative to anything conditioning related.

This is why having a coach create your personalized health and fitness plan is so important. We will always gravitate to the things we are good at. A coach will have a more objective perspective, seeing what you need to make progress and stay healthy.

A coach can help give you a plan so you know what it takes for you to reach your goals. They’ll give accountability, so you’ll do the things you need to do, but you don’t like doing. A coach helps you make sustainable progress and stay healthy.

