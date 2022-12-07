Rose Marie Bellafiore, 97, Mother, Grandmother and Homemaker was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Anthony (Tony) Bellafiore.

Rose had two sons: Dr. Joseph Bellafiore (wife Cathy) and Dr. Frank Bellafiore (wife Lori), 5 Grandchildren, Christina Marie Bellafiore-Fallek (husband Roger), Toni Jo (TJ) Bellafiore, JoAnn Bellafiore-York (husband Tim), John Bellafiore, Mary Bellafiore and 1 Great Grandchild: Timothy Joseph York.

The visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday, December 12 at Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS. The Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass immediately following. Entombment will be in the Holy Family Mausoleum in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Please consider a donation to Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Misision Rd., Leawood, Kansas 66206.