Overland Park unveils new police transparency webpage

Catch up quick: The Overland Park Police Department last week unveiled a new “police transparency” webpage that includes information, links and policies that aim to more openly define the department’s processes and current measures in place to hold officers accountable.

An Overland Park mother is applauding the city’s efforts at bringing more transparency to its police department.

The page has earned the praise of Sheila Albers, a leading advocate for police transparency, whose son John was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer in 2018.

Albers has been critical of the city and department over the handling of her son’s case but supports Overland Park’s latest effort.

Key quote: “The new webpage is outstanding,” Sheila Albers told the Post. “It actually goes beyond what our initial expectations were regarding transparency.”

Details: The new transparency webpage includes links to OPPD’s anti-bias policing training materials, arrest data broken down by race, age and gender, the department’s annual budget and policies on OPPD’s use of officer-worn bodycams, among other things.

What they’re saying: Albers said she is most excited to see the OISIT manual on the webpage because it has previously been a challenge for average residents to access it.

OISIT investigated John Albers’ killing and provided the report used by Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, who concluded that Clayton Jenison, the officer who fatally shot Albers, was justified in doing so.

Sheila Albers said she would like to see more public engagement in the OISIT process, beyond being able to view the manual online.

What’s next for OP police transparency

While Albers said the new webpage is a step in the right direction, she still believes there is more work to do on transparency in police departments.

“Procedures, protocols and manuals should all be online for the public to access easily,” Albers said. “The reason for that is because when there’s transparency, then there’s accountability. When we know what the policies and procedures are, then the public has the opportunity to make sure that those policies and procedures are being followed.”

