Overland Park unveils new police transparency webpage

Overland Park budget

The Overland Park Police Department unveiled last week a new transparency webpage that includes information, links and policies that more openly define the department's processes and accountability measures. File photo.

An Overland Park mother is applauding the city’s efforts at bringing more transparency to its police department.

Catch up quick: The Overland Park Police Department last week unveiled a new “police transparency” webpage that includes information, links and policies that aim to more openly define the department’s processes and current measures in place to hold officers accountable.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

