Opal “Margaret” (Dillamon) Gabriel

Opal “Margaret” Gabriel of Overland Park went to her heavenly home on December 6, 2022 at the age of 90. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her beautiful quilting and craft projects.

She will watch over family that remains; her children Jay Gabriel (Cheryl), Tina Zuroweste (Karl), Christine Gibson, Sherry Apostle Ackles (Troy), six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Margaret will join in heaven, her husband Donald J. Gabriel, daughter Linda G. Sale, and grandson Nathan A. Hunt, as well as her seven siblings and parents.

She will be missed by all who knew her but not forgotten.

Visitation

Saturday

December 10, 2022

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Overland Park Funeral Chapel

8201 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park, KS 66204