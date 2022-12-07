  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Opal “Margaret” (Dillamon) Gabriel

February 17, 1932 – December 6, 2022

Opal “Margaret” Gabriel of Overland Park went to her heavenly home on December 6, 2022 at the age of 90. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her beautiful quilting and craft projects.