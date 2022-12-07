  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Miriam McKemy Philips

Lenexa, Kansas – Miriam McKemy Philips, 97, died December 4, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 @ 10 a.m. at Village Presbyterian Church (Chapel), 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS with a Reception following service.

Miriam Eleanor Brown was born in Trenton, MO, to Otto and Lulu Brown in 1925. She graduated from Trenton High School and attended Linwood College in St. Charles, MO. Miriam graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Economics.