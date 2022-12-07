Miriam Eleanor Brown was born in Trenton, MO, to Otto and Lulu Brown in 1925. She graduated from Trenton High School and attended Linwood College in St. Charles, MO. Miriam graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Economics.

Lenexa, Kansas – Miriam McKemy Philips, 97, died December 4, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 @ 10 a.m. at Village Presbyterian Church (Chapel), 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS with a Reception following service.

Miriam married Orah Roger McKemy, her high school sweetheart, in 1948 after he returned from WWII. They moved to Overland Park in 1950. They were blessed with two children and spent many happy years together. Roger passed away in 1986. Miriam married Robert A. Philips in 1988 and they enjoyed their retirement years traveling and spending happy time together. Robert passed away in 2000.

Miriam had many special interests: golf, bridge, books, and most of all family. As a Village Presbyterian Church member, she served as a Stephen Minister and Food Pantry volunteer. She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, a Charter member of Chapter GD, PEO, and a long-time member of Brookridge Country Club.

She is survived by daughter Nancy and husband, Gary Leitnaker; son Steve McKemy, and wife Jan; and her grandchildren, Matt Leitnaker, Jenny Leitnaker Merrick, April McKemy, Kyle McKemy, Corey McKemy, and eight great-grandchildren.

Internment will precede the service and reception in Edinburg, MO. Memorials can be given to Village Church Food Pantry or PEO Educational Loan Fund.