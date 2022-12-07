  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Meddys, Wichita Mediterranean chain, opening in Prairie Village

Meddys Prairie Village

Meddys, a Wichita-based Mediterranean restaurant chain, plans to open its Prairie Village location on Dec. 19, owner Alex Harb tells the Post. Above, shawarmas offered at Meddys. Photo via Meddys.

Meddys, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant that has been in the works for more than a year in Prairie Village, is finally set to open later this month.

  • Meddys Prairie Village in the Corinth Quarter shopping center officially opens for business on Monday, Dec. 19, owner Alex Harb tells the Post.

Where exactly? Meddys’ address is 4015 W. 83rd Street, inside Corinth Quarter, the newly redesigned shopping complex across the street from Corinth Square

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.