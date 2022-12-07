Meddys, Wichita Mediterranean chain, opening in Prairie Village

Where exactly? Meddys’ address is 4015 W. 83rd Street, inside Corinth Quarter, the newly redesigned shopping complex across the street from Corinth Square

Meddys, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant that has been in the works for more than a year in Prairie Village, is finally set to open later this month.

This is the sixth franchise for the Wichita-based chain but the first in the Kansas City metro — and the first anywhere outside its home city.

Check out the menu and hours online.

What they’re saying: Harb said Meddys is “excited with a healthy dose of paranoia” about breaking into a new market.

So far, he said, the community has welcomed Meddys with open arms.

The goal was to find a spot amid other locally owned restaurants and businesses, he said.

“We wanted to start in the local community first and then grow out of that, which is why we started with Prairie Village,” Harb said.

What else: Harb said Meddys plans to host a fundraiser from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19 for a local charity.

The details of the fundraiser are yet to be determined, though.

Additionally, Harb said he plans to bring four more Meddys locations to the Kansas City metro in 2023.

Go deeper: Read about Meddys initial announcement and why its opening in Prairie Village has been delayed.