Johnson County woman gives back to nonprofit that helped her

Roseann Newcomer at this year's Johnson County Christmas Bureau shop.

Roseann Newcomer, above, shopped at the Johnson County Christmas Bureau's holiday market as a child and then later as a single mother. Now, she will serve on the nonprofit's board. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Roseann Newcomer, an Overland Park business owner, is now giving back to the Johnson County Christmas Bureau after she benefited from the nonprofit’s holiday market as both a child and single mother.

Catch up quick: Newcomer will be on the Bureau’s board in 2023 and is also working as a volunteer shopping escort at the Bureau’s annual market for low-income residents this December.

