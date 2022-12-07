  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

James (Jim) Matthew Kerr

James (Jim) Matthew Kerr passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022 in the care of Monarch Hospice.

Jim was born in Clever, MO on January 13, 1935 to Leona and Clyde Kerr. He attended the University of Kansas where he graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts. One of Jim’s proudest moments as a Jayhawk was receiving an invitation from Forrest “Phog” Allen to play on the men’s basketball team. Upon graduation, Jim began a sales career that took him all over the Midwest. His last role was based in Seattle, WA requiring travel throughout the Pacific Northwest including his beloved Alaska. After retirement, Jim and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to Santa Fe, NM to be closer to her family and enjoy the beauty and culture of the desert southwest.