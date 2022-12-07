Jim was born in Clever, MO on January 13, 1935 to Leona and Clyde Kerr. He attended the University of Kansas where he graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts. One of Jim’s proudest moments as a Jayhawk was receiving an invitation from Forrest “Phog” Allen to play on the men’s basketball team. Upon graduation, Jim began a sales career that took him all over the Midwest. His last role was based in Seattle, WA requiring travel throughout the Pacific Northwest including his beloved Alaska. After retirement, Jim and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to Santa Fe, NM to be closer to her family and enjoy the beauty and culture of the desert southwest.

James (Jim) Matthew Kerr passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022 in the care of Monarch Hospice.

To his grandchildren he was known as Pop Pop who always regaled them with wild tales from his younger years. A loyal Kansas Jayhawk sports fan, Jim did not miss a KU basketball game on television. He was ornery and witty until the end which is something we will dearly miss.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth Kerr and daughter Katie Crane. He is survived by his sister, Mary Hallman; son Matthew L. (Cathy) Kerr; son-in-law Joseph Crane; stepson Berwyn W. (Lauren) Evans; grandchildren Emily (Eric) Lund, Mitch and Tom Kerr, Mason and Natalie Crane, Austin and Alyssa Evans; nieces Lynette (Rick) Mehall and Sarah Vetrainno.

A private family memorial service will be in held in Santa Fe, NM. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Monarch Hospice, 7451 Switzer Road, Suite 100, Shawnee, KS 66203. www.monarchmidwest.org.