Jacqueline Louise Brown

She was born on August 7, 1955, to Emmanuel and Mildred (Tucker) Pegues at Marks, MS. Jacqueline loved the feeling of helping others reach their potential. She worked as a Human Resource Specialist for Yellow Freight, John Knox Village, and was also employed with United Parcel Service (UPS) prior to her retirement in 2018.

Away from work “Jackie” (as most people knew her) dedicated her life to her children and was an active participant in their school activities. She was (team mom) for their sports teams and volunteered whenever and wherever she was needed. Spending time with her family made Jackie happiest of all, she loved going to church with her mom and children, and spending time together on holidays.

Jackie was also an avid reader her favorite books are from the Left Behind series and was a talented musician playing both the violin & cello for her high-school orchestra. Jackie was a member of Forrest Avenue Baptist Church, and post retirement she enjoyed swimming, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, and watching her Chiefs & Royals.

Jacqueline is survived by her loving children, son Aaron Joseph Brown (daughter in-law) Jamie Kofoid, and son Timothy Isaiah Brown, grandchildren Cameron Isaac Martin & Samual Isaiah Brown, mother Mildred Smith, brother John K. Pegues, and sisters Beryl J. Pegues, Frances A. Malone (Sidney), and Latonya L. Pegues, as well as a host of nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Emmanuel Pegues, stepfather Norman Smith, and sisters Norma Pegues & Rita Faye McCrary.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Service:

Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1:30pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777