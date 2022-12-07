  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Jacqueline Louise Brown

Jacqueline Louise Brown, 67, of Olathe, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

She was born on August 7, 1955, to Emmanuel and Mildred (Tucker) Pegues at Marks, MS.
Jacqueline loved the feeling of helping others reach their potential. She worked as a Human Resource Specialist for Yellow Freight, John Knox Village, and was also employed with United Parcel Service (UPS) prior to her retirement in 2018.