Carrie Lowe Kerns

Carrie was born June 5, 1930 to Marie and Reno Lowe in Denmark, KS. She married Jim Kerns in 1948. Carrie and Jim, with their three children, moved across country from the Atlantic to the Pacific and to Panama for Jim’s service in the Navy.

After retiring from the Navy, Jim and Carrie moved to Kansas City. Carrie was very active in her sorority, Laureate Beta Delta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi , holding several officer positions. Her friends loved Carrie’s feisty sense of humor with a quick wit.

She loved animals, always having a cat or dog to care for. Carrie was a gardener and her flower gardens were a beautiful sight to see. Carrie is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, by her daughter Kathy, and grandson Christopher.

Carrie is survived by her brother Charlie (Joy); her sons Michael (Sharon) and Mitch (Chris); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.