Stephen Sid Bordman

Stephen Sid Bordman, 67, died December 2nd, 2022, at his home in Overland Park, Kansas.
Steve was born January 30th, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri and lived all of his life in Overland Park. He graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School and attended Kansas State University.

As a teenager Steve had numerous jobs, including working at King Louie West and various restaurants, and caddying at local golf courses. As an adult, Steve found his true passion doing lawn work and eventually started his own lawn service business. Steve enjoyed talking about his work and took great pride in making sure his customers were happy.