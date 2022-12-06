As a teenager Steve had numerous jobs, including working at King Louie West and various restaurants, and caddying at local golf courses. As an adult, Steve found his true passion doing lawn work and eventually started his own lawn service business. Steve enjoyed talking about his work and took great pride in making sure his customers were happy.

Stephen Sid Bordman, 67, died December 2nd, 2022, at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. Steve was born January 30th, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri and lived all of his life in Overland Park. He graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School and attended Kansas State University.

Steve loved music, particularly rock ‘n’ roll, and played the drums off and on throughout his life. His favorite rock musician was Neil Young. He was also an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and looked forward to each football season.

Steve had many challenges in life which he faced with courage. Throughout his life he never lost his friendly, grateful and happy spirit. Steve was a Catholic with a deep love of God. He frequently attended Mass at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Sid and Theresa Bordman. He is survived by his sisters Janice (Pete) Biggs, Barbara (Ron) Helm, and his brother Ted (Rhonda) Bordman, as well as nephew Robert O’Connor (Lisa), nieces Catherine Biggs, Kelly O’Connor (Jennifer VanMeter), and Maggie Hergott (Nathan.) He is also survived by great-nieces, Harriet and Frances O’Connor.