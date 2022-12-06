  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

May 26, 1924 – November 29, 2022

Leawood , Kansas – Mary Elizabeth Ellis, of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at the age of 98 at Tallgrass Creek Assisted Living Facility. Mary was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 26, 1924, to William Merritt and Emma Margaret Rainwater. She attended Blenheim Grade School and graduated from Southeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri.