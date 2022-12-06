Leawood , Kansas – Mary Elizabeth Ellis, of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at the age of 98 at Tallgrass Creek Assisted Living Facility. Mary was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 26, 1924, to William Merritt and Emma Margaret Rainwater. She attended Blenheim Grade School and graduated from Southeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Bob Ellis. Mary and Bob enjoyed spending winters in Naples, Florida and were charter members of Leawood South County Club when it opened in 1968. They were also among the first members of the Church of the Resurrection and attended services for many years.

Mary enjoyed playing golf and bridge with friends for many years. She also volunteered for various organizations during her lifetime.

Mary is survived by her son, Brad Ellis (daughter-in-law, Karen); Cathy Thomson (son-in law, Don); and her grandson, Rhet Engmann of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Services will be held in Wesley Chapel at the Church of The Resurrection located at 13720 Roe Avenue in Leawood, Kansas on Tuesday, December 6th. Visitation starts at 1:00 PM with services at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to The Parkinson’s Foundation of Kansas City.